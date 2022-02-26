Finance: nearly 10 billion FCFA in taxes paid via mobile money in 2021

The figure was revealed on February 25, 2022 by the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motazé.

The General Directorate of Taxes of the Ministry of Finance has collected nearly 10 billion FCFA in taxes via mobile payment methods. These operations were held during the year 2021. The Minister of Finance (Minfi), Louis Paul Motazé revealed this figure at the opening of the annual Conference of Central, Decentralized and External Services of the Minfi.

According to data from the Ministry of Finance, during the same year, about 25 billion CFA francs were paid to bank counters by taxpayers. The payment of taxes by mobile money was implemented by the State in the 2014 Finance Law. Until now, this reform only applied to the payment of the tax on land ownership in Yaoundé and Douala.

Cameroon has recently generalized the payment of taxes by mobile money. The objective is to facilitate the process for taxpayers and improve the traceability of revenues. While the proportion of royalties collected by the State via this channel is still low, it is increasing quite rapidly.