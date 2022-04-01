Mekong station: Mintp suspends weighing of vehicles

The Minister of Public Works (Mintp) announced the suspension of car load control operations from March 30 at the Mekong weighing station in the Southern Region.

The suspension follows accusations of fraud brought by road freight transport unions against the government. In response, Emmanuel Nganou Njoumessi, suspends the activities of this weighing station "until the conclusive metrological verification of its weighing equipment by the technical services of the Ministry of Commerce", mentions the statement of the Mintp.

Similar denunciations regularly tarnish the reputation of the Meyos weighing station a few kilometers from Obala. On this quote, truckers report the scams of which they are victims. They complain of being overcharged without being able to verify it.

Road weighing has generated revenues of 1.92 billion FCFA to the public treasury due to fines in 2020 on the 21 stations in Cameroon. That same year, according to the ministry in charge of public works, nearly 2 million trucks were weighed. The overload rate recorded during this year is 4.71%.

