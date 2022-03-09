Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua: "There will be no blood in Douala"

The governor of the Littoral region, Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua refutes reports that teachers and students were arrested after the students' demonstration in Douala 4th.

On Monday, March 7, students from Mambanda and Bonabéri high schools took to the streets in support of teachers who have been on strike since February 21. During the protest, these students called on the government to pay teachers' salary arrears.

But following this outing, sources mentioned the arrest of some students in the district of Douala 4th. "There will be no blood in Douala," said the governor of the coastal region Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua.