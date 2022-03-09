Far North: 5000 kg of smuggled sugar seized by customs

The large cargo was seized by elements of the Customs Department on 7 March in Mora, far north region.

According to the customs communication service, 48 bags weighing more than 5,000 kg of smuggled sugar were apprehended in the city of Mora. The goods and were allegedly produced and transported illegally to Cameroon from Nigeria. During the same operation, customs officers got their hands on two vehicles without customs clearance.

On the Maroua side, Halcomi elements intercepted three cartons of pharmaceutical products, most of which were filled with expired medicines. A similar operation in Kousseri also led to several arrests and impoundments.

These seizures are part of the strengthening of surveillance and repression by Customs in 2022, against illicit trade in Cameroon.