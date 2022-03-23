Ebolowa-Akom-Kribi road: the commercial contract signed

The Minister of Public Works (Mintp), Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, signed this Wednesday, March 23, the commercial contract of the Italian company ICM Ltd, in charge of the construction of the Ebolowa-Akom-Kribi road.

According to the 2020 activity report of the Ministry of Public Works, the construction of the Ebolowa-Akom-Kribi road amounts to 179.63 billion FCFA. But it is an amount of 168 billion FCFA that has been allocated to the manufacturer ICM Ltd.

The start of work was then scheduled for 2021. After several postponements due to slow resource mobilization, the Mintp again announced its launch in the first quarter of 2022.

But since the award of the contract to the Italian manufacturer ICM-CMC in 2019, work on this section has never begun. This is what pushed the local populations to demonstrate. In October 2021, they expressed their discontent by blocking the public road.

