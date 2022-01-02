Rebecca Enonchong / Mobile Transfer Tax "This tax is regressive and will slow down financial inclusion"

The head of the company opposes the application of the 0.2% tax on mobile operations of sending and withdrawing money. Tax entered into force on 1 January 2022.

"You have to say no. Loud and clear." It is in these words that Rebecca Enonchong opposes the application of the 0.2% tax on money transfers. Entered into force on January1, the businesswoman sees in this tax a brake on innovation. "Can you imagine having to pay a tax to withdraw your own money from your account? For millions of Cameroonians who hold their money in mobile silver wallets, this became areality on January 1. This tax is regressive and will slow down financial inclusion," she said on tweeter.

According to the founder of AppsTech, if Cameroonians let it happen, this tax will double every year. "One thing is certain. The very low rate of this tax 0.2% is so that we do not complain. But once this tax method is introduced, it will only increase.Our taxes will always go up because the government just spends too much, wastes too much."

Rebecca Enonchong is indeed known for her critical stances towards the regime in place. On August 10, the entrepreneur was detained at the Douala gendarmerie legion. Indeed, she is accused of "contempt of court and disturbances in the prosecutor's office". She spent three days there before being released. In 2020, she is ranked by Forbes among the 50 most powerful women in Africa.