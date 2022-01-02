CAN 2021: the friendly match between Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau cancelled

Scheduled for January 3, the friendly match between the Indomitable Lions and the Djurtus is canceled because of the absence of the Guinean selection.

Indomitable Lions will have no opponent to cut their teeth on. The meeting between Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau is cancelled. The friendly match scheduled for Monday, January 3 between the two teams will no longer take place.

And for good reason, the Guinean selection has changed its date of arrival in Cameroon. Announced for the1st in Yaoundé, Guinea-Bissau finally decided to set foot on Cameroonian soil on January 5, 2022. In training since December 27, the foals of António Conceição will have to choose another team.

Except that, the regulations of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) do not allow the Indomitable Lions to play a friendly match after January 3, 2022. As the country kicks off the competition against Burkina Faso on January 9 at the Olembé Stadium in Yaoundé