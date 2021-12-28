Political party: The CRM comforts its condemned activists

In a post on its Facebook page, Maurice Kamto's party gives its support to its supporters sentenced to up to 7 years in prison yesterday Monday by the military court of Yaoundé.

The Movement for the Renaissance of Cameroon (MRC) remains confident. After the sentencing of Alain Fogué, Olivier Bibou Nissack and several other party activists to sentences of up to 7 years in prison before the Yaoundé military court; the MRC sent a message of comfort to its supporters. "In the little hands of the dictatorship we say that everyone will pay the price of his complicity whether before God or before men. Stay valiant and proud of your fight. The entire Cameroonian people will give it back to you," the party wrote on its Facebook page.

For Maurice Kamto's party, its activists sentenced yesterday 27 December are now making history. "Pr Alain FOGUE, Olivier BIBOU NISSACK and all the other victims of the tyranny of Paul BIYA: While you enter the glorious history of the heroes of our dear and beautiful country, in the same way as OUM NYOBE, OUANJIE, OSSENDE, MOUMIE and the others, your executioner Mr BIYA sinks into the abyss of history to find the greatest gravediggers of humanity".

This message from the party would probably be the last on the case of the 40 MRC activists convicted by the Yaoundé military court. Because the CRM has decided to withdraw from the media. According to a note from the spokesman of the political party, no lawyer of the collective Sylvain Soup will make a statement on the file. The same applies to party cadres and activists.