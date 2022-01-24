Pharmaceutical industry: only 2% of locally manufactured products

The difficulties of obtaining Marketing Authorizations (MAAs) are mentioned as one of the causes of this low rate of production of pharmaceutical products on Cameroonian territory.

Imports of pharmaceutical products represent 98% on the Cameroonian market. According to our colleague Panorapapers, this deficit is due to the difficulties in obtaining Marketing Authorizations (MAAs). And laborious access to finance.

To reduce this loss of value, the Ministry of Health has recently adopted certain measures. These include: streamlining the procedures for issuing Marketing Authorizations for locally manufactured products. Promotion of production. And the use of local raw materials. As well as the promotion of the local pharmaceutical industry, by the definition of order quotas by wholesalers ( 70/30).

According to the Order of Pharmacists of Cameroon, 50% of the drug market is plagued by fake products. Indeed, these drugs are adulterated, falsified or underdosed. The latter for the most part are not sold in pharmacies or hospitals.