Paul Biya announces the creation of new state universities

They will be created in the Eastern, Northern and Southern regions. Informs the President of the Republic in his end-of-year speech tonight.

President Paul Biya wants to reduce the infrastructural disparities that reside in the country. In his end-of-year speech on 31 December, the Head of State announced the creation of new state universities in three regions.

"It is not acceptable for some regions to feel left on the side of the road, while others are making progress. That is why I have taken the decision to establish state universities in the three regions of our country that do not yet have them. It's about the East, the North and the South." In addition, it informs about the creation of other infrastructures, particularly in the airport and industrial sectors.

Invitation to vaccination

"I will spare no effort, so that what needs to be done to curb its spread in our country is actually done. The response strategy that the government is implementing is producing significant results (…). But given the harmfulness of the virus, vaccination is probably an additional barrier measure. In many cases, it avoids serious complications of this disease that are usually fatal. That is why I am asking everyone to get vaccinated. »