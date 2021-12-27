Owona Nguini: "The Taliban want to pit the great North against the great South"

Owona Nguini is the Vice-Rector of the University of Yaoundé I. He attacks some MRC activists whom he accuses of wanting to divide the country.

Owona Nguini has not forgotten her hatred for MRC activists. The political scientist and vice-rector at the University of Yaoundé I has come to believe that anyone who shares the vision of Maurice Kamto's party is an enemy of the Republic. His new target: Dr. Aristide Mono, political scientist and new consultant of Equinoxe TV. "The Taliban (MRC militants) are using Equinoxe and its in-house analyst Aristide Mono to portray the far north as the absolute enemy of the Renewal regime," Nguini said in an analysis.

The vice-rector of the University of Yaoundé I continues. "After that they will come to accuse the Renewal and the CPDM of stirring up ethnic tensions. Such a level of perversity is incredible. The goal is to cultivate ethno-political animosity between the far North and the great South," continues the political scientist.

This cultured man, Eric Martial Owona Nguini, is one of the intellectuals of the Democratic Rally of the Cameroonian People. Grandson of a Bamileke, he hates this tribe to the dregs, and assimilates the CRM to a clan party. However, it is established that this true opposition party is one of the best represented parties in Cameroon. Its antennas extend from the Far North to the South, from East to West.

The CRM still claims victory in the 2018 presidential elections. The Constitutional Court had decided to dismiss all his claims, although very well documented, in mondo-vision.

Jordan Z.