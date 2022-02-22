Operation Sparrowhawk: Fritz Ntone Ntone forbidden to leave the territory

A message signed by the Secretary of State for Defense (SED) in charge of the gendarmerie, which was leaked on social networks informs of the ban that hits Fritz Ntone Ntone.

Would the former delegation to the urban community of Douala, Fritz Ntone Ntone Ntone be in dirty sheets? The former boss of the economic capital would be on the spot of an investigation in connection with the embezzlement of public funds.

The SED document also specifies that in case of attempt to leave the national territory, will be arrested. In addition to Ntone Ntone, other former directors of the SMID are also deprived of leaving the country. They are Ralph Bepi (Former CEO Société Métropolitaine Investissement Douala – SMID); Nkounda epse Komnang Julienne (Ex-DG Société Métropolitaine Investissement Douala – SMID); and Mbassa Ndjembele Manfred (DG Société Aménagement Douala – SAD).