Financial market: government debt will grow by 1.4% in 2022

Cameroon hopes to mobilize at least 350 billion CFA francs through the issuance of public securities this year to finance its cash deficit.

Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze was in search of potential domestic and foreign investors last week in Douala. And for this year, Cameroon wants to mobilize at least 350 billion francs by issuing public securities. One figure is up 1.4%.

On the one hand, these funds make it possible to alleviate temporary cash flow pressures. And on the other hand the financing of many investment projects. In 10 years, the Public Treasury of Cameroon has mobilized 5012 billion on the public securities market, including 3490 billion on the Beac Money Market. They are 795 billion on the national financial market. And 810 billion on the international financial market.

In the same vein, the Minfi says it is satisfied that the debt is below the regulatory threshold of 70%. "I'm afraid we're getting caught in this trap of saying don't go into debt. But what are we talking about? We need to know that there is good and good debt," says Louis Paul Motaze.