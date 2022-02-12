NOSO: an NGO clears MSF of complicity with the separatists

The NGO Mandela Center International has just published the report of the independent commission of inquiry into the case of médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) ambulances in the English-speaking zone.

The government accuses the NGO Doctors Without Borders of having rescued separatists in the town of Nguti in the southwest. According to investigations conducted from 28 December 2021 to 15 January 2022 at the request of the Cameroonian military authorities, the NGO Mandela Center International informs that no collaboration exists between MSF and separatist fighters in the Anglophone regions.

In this report, the NGO condemns the "arbitrary" detention of two MSF humanitarians (nurse Mewouo Marguerite Gerzande and ambulance driver Ashu Dabinash Godlove). And demands the immediate and unconditional release of these MSF officials by the Cameroonian authorities. According to the organization, "no body of a combatant, no weapons or even less munitions of war have ever been discovered on board an ambulance belonging to MSF in the Anglophone regions," the report reads.

Regarding the separatist Mbu Princely Tabe found in the MSF ambulance, the NGO states that "as a combatant wounded outside combat, he was fully entitled to the protection provided by the provisions of International Humanitarian Law. (…) Because his vital prognosis was strongly committed. »

In addition, Mandela Center International calls on "the Cameroonian authorities to proceed immediately to the opening by the Military Security of an impartial investigation, with the involvement of independent external observers and / or credible human rights organizations, on the facts that took place in Nguti. »

https://twitter.com/CenterMandela/status/1492386309280833537?t=2HyrHNlAwdCAtfAfdrnm4A&s=19