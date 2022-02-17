NOSO: Separatist groups clash and kill each other

During the month of February, rival Anglophone separatist groups clashed in the two Anglophone regions. Fighting that has caused many victims within these armed gangs.

Rivalries are between popular separatist groups: the Ambazonia Defense Forces (ADF) and the Ambazonia Restoration Forces (ARF). According to the leaders of these groups, who have confided in the voice of America, power struggles are at the center of these struggles.

According to ADF deputy leader Capo Daniel, the clashes erupted after separatist political leaders voted to remove Samuel Sako Ikome, the president of their interim government.

"We have seen forces moving away from command and control following the removal of Sako Ikome and the further breakup of the IG group and we have seen a marshal who is supposed to be the general commander of the Ambazonia Restoration Forces desperately trying to impose loyalty on the forces that have denied aligning themselves with him," he told VOA.

In addition, Marshal Lekeaka Oliver, who heads the ARF, is accused of corrupt practices. Separatist Mad Dog says he has not received material support (armed and ammunition) from Lekeaka since he became the leader of the separatist fighters in Kumbo about 5 years ago.

The Federal Republic of Ambazonia is a self-proclaimed state on 1 October 2017. It is claimed by protest groups in the North-West and South-West regions. According to the UN, abuses and crimes against civilians have already killed more than 3,500 people. AND forced more than 700,000 people to flee their homes since 2017.

