Commune of Yaoundé 5: 17 million to buy loincloths of March 8

A notice of request for quotation was launched by the municipality of Yaoundé 5 for the supply of 2000 loincloths of March 8, 2022.

17 million FCFA. This is the sum that the municipality of Yaoundé 5 district solicited for the supply of 2000 loincloths for the celebration of International Women's Day, which is held on March 8.

While a certain opinion questions the place of this fabric in the claims of the women's cause, some administrations continue to spend huge sums on its purchase.

Produced by the Industrial Cotton Of Cameroon (Cicam), the March 8 loincloth is sold individually at a price of 6800 FCFA. For this 2022 edition, the manufacturer has restricted its production to 1.5 million linear meters against 2 million the previous year. The company fears that it will end up with a surplus stock.