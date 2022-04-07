Douala: a doctor victim of abduction

Dr. Dissongo Joli Olivia was reportedly abducted in the early evening of Wednesday, April 6, 2022 near Douala International Airport by unidentified individuals.

According to the information received by our editorial staff, her photo of her being tied up was passed on by her captors to her family. The young doctor is on duty at the Nylon District Hospital in Douala.

This kidnapping was confirmed by the Minister of Public Health. "I just learned that one of my collaborators, Dr. DISSONGO JokiOlivia has been missing since that day in Douala and that it would be a kidnapping. By wishing more courage to her family, we make sure that everything is done to find her quickly," indicated Manouada Malachie.

An investigation has been opened in order to find Dr. Dissongo Joli Olivia and get hold of the culprits of this abduction.

