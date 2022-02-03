Northwest: army accused of killing 8 civilians

Human Rights Watch (HRW) in an article published on February 3, accuses the Cameroonian army of killing at least 8 civilians in the North-West region in December 2021.

According to the organization, three military operations near Mbengwi Road in Bamenda caused the death of eight people. Among the victims were three children, two women and an elderly man.

"The killing of civilians, including children, is a serious crime that should be crediblely and independently investigated and accounted for. " said Ilaria Allegrozzi, senior Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch.

During these military attacks, HRW reveals, at least 35 homes and shops were set on fire. For the NGO, the Cameroonian authorities should guarantee independent investigations and punish those responsible.