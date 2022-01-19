Northwest: Several students and teachers kidnapped by separatists

The abduction took place at a school in Weh, a village in the Northwestern district of Fungom.

Separatist fighters are once again hitting a school environment. Indeed, several teachers and students were abducted this morning in Weh in the North-West region. While the number of people kidnapped is still unknown, the mayor of the locality, Dighambong Anthony Mvo notes the circumstances of this abduction.

"Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, armed separatists broke into the bilingual high school in Weh. And brought with them several students and teachers to an unknown destination. The defence forces were dispatched to the scene and launched a search for the hostages. For now, the kidnappers have not made any claims," the administrative authority told Anadolu Agency.

Abductions have been common in the Anglophone regions since the beginning of the conflict between separatists and security forces that has weakened both parts of the country. This new kidnapping is reminiscent of the one perpetrated on February 16, 2019 in a school in the Northwest. From memory, 200 students and teachers were abducted from St. Augustine's College in Kumbo. The next day, they were released under unknown circumstances.