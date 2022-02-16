Northwest: 4 separatist generals neutralized

An operation carried out by the army on the evening of Tuesday, February 15, captured several separatist fighters near Mbengwi Road in the northwest.

The landmark of the secessionists was located precisely in the locality of Alabukam. Elements of the security forces operated in the area and neutralized four separatist generals.

The army was thus able to destroy a store manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs). In addition to this, a large stockpile of war weapons was seized. Including three weapons of war, 351 munitions of millimeters combined. As well as 06 M21 magazine boxes, 2 packaged IEDs, and several other military effects.