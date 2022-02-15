Finance: 2,000 tax receipts circulate fraudulently

Announcement made today by Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motazé in a press release made public.

2000 tax receipts circulate fraudulently throughout the country. This lot is one of the 5,000 parallel receipts that the Minister of Finance had already attracted the attention of taxpayers. As well as other tax agents from November 2021.

"As investigations are still ongoing, the Minister of Finance reiterates to the various users of the service that the use of receipts belonging to the above series (68,632,001 to 68,633,000 and 68,633,001 to 68,634,000, Editor's note), whose stocks are not listed in the competent revenue registers, constitutes tax fraud, complicity in the misappropriation of public funds, forgery and use of forgery in public writing… " said Minister Motazé.