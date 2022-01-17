North-West: the prefect of Wum summons the teachers to return to their posts

The head of land of the department of Wum demands the return of the chalk lords to the classrooms no later than January 18.

Teachers are absent from the classrooms of the Wum department, North-West region. Multiple separatist attacks on the school have created a climate of insecurity in the Anglophone regions. And weaken the course of classes in schools. With this in mind, the prefect of Wum summoned the teachers of public schools to return to school.

According to the Stopblablacam website, which relays this information, the head of the land orders teachers absent from their posts to return to their posts no later than January 18. According to the administrative authority, "peace (has been) found" in this department of the North-West. And no reasons related to insecurity will be tolerated. Disciplinary action will be taken against potential offenders.

According to Human Rights Watch, separatist attacks on schools in the Anglophone regions have had a significant impact on education. There are 700,000 children deprived of access to school. The organization also points out that these incursions cause physical and psychological damage to learners.