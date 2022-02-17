North-West: 80% of public investment projects executed

In 2021, 521 projects allocated to the North-West region, 360 were fully executed.

Since the beginning of the socio-political crisis in 2016, the North-West region had not recorded such a high rate of implementation of the investment budget. For the year 2021, it amounts to 80%.

This result is due to the commitment of the inhabitants in the chain of execution. At least that's what the regional president for the monitoring and execution of Public Investment Projects, Wallang Richard Ebua, says.

Among these projects, it was the implementation of the reconstruction plan of this English-speaking region in the grip of the crisis.