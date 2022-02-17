Covid-19: 11 patients hospitalized across the country

This is what emerges from the epidemiological situation of Covid-19 updated on February 17 that has just been published by the Minister of Health, Manaouda Malachie.

Hospitalization cases related to the Coronavirus are sharply down. Throughout the national territory, 230 active cases are recorded, including 11 hospitalized and 9 under respiratory assistance.

According to the Minister of Health, the cure rate is 98.2% against 1.6% case fatality rate. In the same vein, the Minsanté congratulates the enthusiasm of Cameroonians around vaccination against Covid-19.

"I congratulate all those who have understood the call of the Head of State, by going to be vaccinated against Covid-19. I also invite anyone whose last dose of vaccine was taken 06 months ago to take a booster dose to boost their immunity," says Manaouda Malachie.

On the eve of the CAN 2021 and during the competition, Cameroon experienced a peak in vaccination. And vaccination centers taken by storm. In order to attend the matches, fans had to be vaccinated. This is what motivated many Cameroonians to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

