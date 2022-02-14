Septentrion: Eneo announces the return of load shedding

An information note published on February 11, by Eneo Cameroon warns the populations of the northern regions of the return of load shedding after the holding of the African Cup of Nations.

The lull in power cuts in the north was short-lived. The day after the CAN, the concessionaire will reconsider the supply of electrical energy in the Adamawa, North and Far North regions. "After the CAN, the problem of the hydrological deficit of the Lagdo dam is all the more accentuated and the fragility of the system remains. Also a targeted programming of load shedding in the 3 regions of the north is necessary in order to allow the optimal satisfaction of the needs of both households and industrialists, "informs Eneo.

To enable this improvement in the quality of service in the north, the electrician commissioned a 10-megawatt power plant in this part of the country. At the end of the football competition, the Minister of Water and Energy also invited Eneo Cameroon to distribute electrical energy every other day in these regions.

To limit energy rationing in the north as quickly as possible "Eneo is currently deploying two solar power plants in Guider and Maroua as well as three thermal power plants in Guider, Maroua and Kousseri, with a total capacity of 55 MW," the company announces.