Obituary: journalist Vincent de Paul Atangana is no longer

The journalist on duty at the CRTV National Post was found dead this morning at his home in Ebang on the outskirts of Yaoundé.

Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV) is in mourning. Public radio has just lost one of its journalists. Vincent de Paul Atangana died on April 12, 2022 at his home. He held the position of Editor-in-Chief Jour at the National Post of the CRTV.

According to the testimonies of his colleagues, the journalist showed no signs of illness. He worked yesterday Monday without any complaints. "He even made the menu of the newspapers of the national post of the Crtv, for this Tuesday. (…). Many colleagues worked with him on Monday, April 11, 2022.Others, like me, spoke to him yesterday on the phone. The announcement of his death leaves us speechless," said Marie Gabrielle Mfegue, a colleague.

For now, the first information published on the web speaks of a stroke. But his employer, crTV, is no more. A graduate of the 28th promotion of the ESSTIC, Vincent de Paul Atangana was head of the sports department at the CRTV TV editorial office. A position that will open the doors of the den of the Indomitable Lions as Team Press.

https://twitter.com/CRTV_web/status/1513780850067968004?t=CUFmHYJ0AdlOejfUnrA2SA&s=19

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

