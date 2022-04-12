Douala: abducted, Dr. Dissongo Joki Olivia found

Doctor Dissongo Joki Olivia was found yesterday Monday in Douala, after his abduction occurred on April 6, 2022 in the vicinity of the international airport of the economic capital.

Happy ending? Dr. Dissongo was found safe and sound by police in a building in the city of Douala. According to whistleblower Boris Bertolt, the thesis of a simulated abduction is being studied by investigators.

According to the same source, the doctor and his kidnappers are being exploited at the regional direction of the judicial police of the Littoral. A single objective, to disentangle the true from the false in this story of kidnapping that made the headlines last week.

Abducted in the vicinity of Douala International Airport, the photo of Dr. Dissongo in captivity had been sent to his family. A sum of nearly 20 million FCFA was claimed against his release by his captors.

The news of this "abduction" dismayed public opinion. The Minister of Health and the Governor of the Littoral Region had promised investigations to find the young doctor.

