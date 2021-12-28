MRC: Jean Michel Nintcheu calls Biya

The barbarity of justice has sentenced MRC activists to sentences of up to 7 years in prison. This is simply for organizing protest marches. The SDF deputy Jean Michel Nintcheu condemns this other judicial repression. It demands the immediate release of all those who have been unjustly imprisoned.



Below, the statement of the elected representative of the nation:

Mr. Alain Fogue and Mr. Bibou Nissack – unjustly arrested when they did not even participate in the peaceful march of September 22, 2020 – have just been indicted more than a year later by the Yaoundé military court on the grounds of totalitarian regimes. Several other MRC activists also received appalling sentences between 2, 5, 6 years in prison following a sham trial for the same spurious reasons by a justice on the orders of Mr. BIYA, president of the Superior Council of the Judiciary.

In the face of this unacceptable judicial cruelty, cynicism and unacceptable monstrosity, Lucifer himself is just a student learning evil.

As a Member of Parliament of the Nation, I strongly condemn these arbitrary and absurd verdicts which are just one more illustration of the widespread repression against all dissenting and peaceful voices in Cameroon. I call on Mr. BIYA's regime to:

Proceed to their immediate and unconditional release.

Guarantee in all circumstances their physical integrity.

Put an end to the insane persecution of those who peacefully express their opposition to the forty-year-old dictatorial power.

Comply with the fundamental rights recognized by the Cameroonian Constitution which prescribes the freedom to express oneself and the freedom to demonstrate, the provisions of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and regional and international human rights instruments ratified by Cameroon.

At the end of his reign, Mr. BIYA would benefit from endorsing this statement by President John Fitzgerald Kennedy: "To want to stifle peaceful revolutions, we make violent revolutions inevitable." We are not that far from it anymore. There are limits to everything.

Honourable Jean Michel NINTCHEU

Member of Parliament