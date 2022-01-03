Media: mood swing announced today at Bnews1

Employees of the Yaoundé-based TV channel Bnews1 are demanding several months of salary arrears.

Tension is high within Bnews1 television. Employees of the private chain managed by Ernest Obama announce a strike today. Indeed, they claim several months of unpaid wages. A precarious financial situation that has led to several resignations in recent weeks.

The most recent is that of journalist Ambroise Owono. The media man slammed the door on the TV channel for failing to pay nearly 6 months of salary. So for the insolence and arrogance of its Director General Ernest Obama.

According to some indiscretions, the former CEO of Vision4 would make his cards for the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot).During the recent election to the presidency of Fécafoot, the journalist was appointed by Samuel Eto'o as spokesperson and media manager.