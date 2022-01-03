PREPARATIONS CAN 2021: Cameroon sets its sights on Sudan

The friendly match against Guinea-Bissau scheduled for today is cancelled. Cameroon wants to bounce back by meeting the Nile Crocodiles in preparation for the CAN.

The Cameroonian selection wants to deliver a friendly match against Sudan. Information confirmed by the Sudanese delegation, we learn from the CFOOT website. "The Cameroonian football delegation has filed an official request to face the Sudanese team in a friendly before the start of the competition," said Abdel Rahim Othman.

Six days before the start of the AFCON, the Indomitable Lions have not played any pre-competition matches. Today's scheduled match against Guinea-Bissau is cancelled. Reason: the delegation of the Djurtus has changed its date of arrival on Cameroonian soil. It is finally announced for January 5th.

The foals of Oman Biyik kick off the competition on January 9th. They only have this day to play a friendly match. Indeed, the regulations of the Confederation of African Football do not allow the Cameroonian selection to play a match after January 3, 2022.