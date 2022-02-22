Media: Bruno Bidjang sacked from Vision 4

The now former deputy director of the television channel Vision 4 has just been thanked by CEO Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga.

Bruno Bidjang is no longer Vice Director of Vision4. The journalist was reportedly dismissed for non-compliance within the company. A few days ago, he was ousted from the presentation of the programs: Club d'Elites and Decryption. He was replaced for this purpose by Boney Philippe and Roméo Cyriaque Mbida.

Within this very often quarreled media, dismissals are commonplace. From memory, in a decision dated September 17, 2020, the Chairman and CEO of the Anecdote group Jean Pierre Amougou thanked 42 of his employees. A few days ago, the consultant of the house, Dieudonné Essomba also paid the costs of the fury of the INK of the CEO.

During the show Club d'Elites orchestrated by Bruno Bidjang, Dieudonné Essomba evoked the longevity of Paul Biya in power. According to the consultant, given the age of the head of state, he is no longer able to lead the country well.