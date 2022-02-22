Elim CAN (F) 2022: the Lionesses are in Banjul

The official delegation of the senior team of the Indomitable Lionesses landed on Tuesday at Banjul International Airport in The Gambia.

Gabriel Zabo's daughters will cross swords against Scorpion Queens tomorrow, February 23, 2022. This meeting is held as part of the second leg of the third round of the qualifiers of the Women's CAN 20222 in Morocco.

In the first leg in Yaoundé, the Indomitable Lionesses won by a score of 8-0 against gambian women. Cameroonian players are practically favorites for qualification for the continental competition to be held from 2 to 23 July 2022.

Having received two warnings during two playoff matches, Nchout Ajara will not play the second leg in The Gambia. The coach of the women's national team will have to bet on another player.