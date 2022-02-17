Malika case: Court rejects Wilfried Eteki's request for provisional release

The judges of the Court of First Instance of Douala rejected the request for provisional release made by Wilfried Eteki's lawyers.

The co-accused of the former director general of Radio RSI, will not be provisionally released. The Public Prosecutor's Office believes that it is still gathering the documents to rule on the case. Today's hearing is postponed to March 2, 2022.

Wilfried Eteki and Martin Camus Mimb are being prosecuted for "invasion of privacy" and "obscene publications of frolicking on social networks". A sex tape shot in June 2021 in the sports commentator's office featured Wilfried Eteki and Malika Bayemi.

But before the Court of Appeal of the Littoral on February 1, Wilfried Eteki returns to his initial testimony. The sports commentator's alcolyte said that Camus Mimb participated in all stages of the filming of the sextape.

From the beginning of this trial, the two accomplices pleaded "not guilty" to the acts of which they are accused. In mondovision on June 25, 2021, the former director of Radio RSI bursts into tears and apologizes to the young Malika.