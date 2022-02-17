Intercommunal conflicts: 9000 children deprived of education in Logone Birni

Revelation made by UN-Habitat Cameroon following the clashes between Choas Arabs and Mousgoums/Massa in December 2021 in Logone Birni (Far North).

Inter-ethnic clashes in the commune of Logone Birni, bordering Chad, have caused 35,000 Cameroonians to flee to the neighbouring country. According to UN-Habitat, idps are estimated at 36,000 people. And in this dispersion, more than 9,000 children need education.

According to the same source, nearly 5 billion FCFA are needed to take care of these displaced people. According to the organization Action for Hunger, the host localities of these displaced people are mainly the departments of Diamaré (Maroua 1, 2, 3, Pétté and Bogo and Chad.

These people face great difficulties in accessing food, water, household items and shelter. Households live in the greatest promiscuity and some have no shelter to sleep.