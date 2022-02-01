Logging: the Anglophone crisis reduces wood production by 20%

This figure was revealed by an economic note made public by the French Ministry of the Economy.

Between 2018 and 2020, wood production fell by 20%. According to Invest in Cameroon, this information emerges from an economic note that has just been published by the French Ministry of the Economy.

According to the document, Cameroon produced 2.4 million m3 in 2021 compared to 3 million in 2018. According to the same source, this drop in production in the forestry sector is attributable to the secession crisis that continues in the North-West and South-West regions.

Recently, the government granted nearly 300,000 ha of forest to forestry companies operating in the English-speaking regions.