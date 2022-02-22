The director of an agricultural department imprisoned in the central prison of Yaoundé

Roland Amougou Etogo, director of the Binguela Practical School of Agriculture (EPAB) and three of his collaborators have been incarcerated since 18 February 2022 in Kondengui prison.

The Binguela Agricultural Field School is without a director. The head of the establishment, as well as 3 of his collaborators are imprisoned in the central prison of Yaoundé. According to the newspaper Eco Matin, Roland Amougou Etogo and his co-defendants are suspected of embezzlement of public funds.

Created in 1962, the practical school of agriculture of Binguela is located in the department of Mefou and Akono, central region. It trains in agropastoral professions namely: livestock, fish farming and agriculture.