Justice: the Lamido de Garoua incarcerated for murder

The Lamido of Garoua, Ibrahim El Rachidine was brought before the military court of Garoua. He is accused of involvement in the death of his nephew Ali Youssouf.

Thunderclap at the Lamidat of Garoua. Elected in May 2021, Ibrahim El Rachidine, Lamido of the capital of the Northern region is behind bars. The same is true for the mother of the deceased, three members of the Faadah and two soldiers, for complicity of In a statement issued by the traditional authority last week, his nephew, would have died of a cardiac arrest.

Except that after autopsy, the body of Youssouf, 17, reveals torture. According to the forensic examination, the teenager had a broken spine, seven broken ribs and blurred testicles after days of abuse.

Under the orders of the Lamido, the young man was arrested and tortured within the Lamidat. A correction inflicted on him for harming his mother's life after using narcotics. Died in the arms of his torturers, Yusuf will be hastily buried. Then exhumed after some indiscretions will judge this death suspicious.