Internet: 10.5 million Cameroonians connected in January 2022

The new Digital Report 2022 shows that there were 10.05 million Internet users in Cameroon in January 2022 out of a global population of 27.57 million souls.

At the beginning of this year, the Internet penetration rate in Cameroon stood at 36.5% of the total population. For the month of January, they were 10.05 million Internet users, informs the Digital Report 2022. According to the same source, between 2021 and 2022, Internet users increased by 967,000 (+10.6%).

During the same period, Kepios analysis reveals that 4.55 million users connected to social media. One number is equivalent to 16.5% of the total population. According to the analyst, social media users increased by 250,000 (+5.8%) between 2021 and 2022 across the country.

The Digital Report is a platform that highlights global data and trends on behavior on the Internet, social platforms, mobile, gaming, e-commerce etc…

