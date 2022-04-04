Infrastructure: towards the construction of a dry port in Ngaoundéré

Announcement made by the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibehe Massena at the National Assembly on April 1st.

The Cameroonian government intends to build a dry port in Ngaoundéré in the Adamawa region. "To date, the level of maturity of this project has progressed considerably. These include the provision of a site of about 200 hectares in Beka Matari, in the city of Ngaoundéré, the transmission of a project to set up a working group to the service of the Prime Minister for approval, the development of terms of reference, studies for the construction of the said dry port." said the Minister of Transport.

In the same vein, according to the Mint, the restricted national tender file for the realization of studies for the construction of the dry port of Ngaoundéré is being examined", With an estimated cost of 1.4 billion FCFA, this project will strengthen the infrastructure system on the Douala-Ndjamena corridor. The infrastructure will be built on an area of about 250 hectares crossed by the Douala-N'Gaoundéré railway.

Following the instructions of the Prime Minister in June 2015, a steering committee for the dematerialization of foreign trade procedures was set up with the mission of conducting all negotiations with local authorities for the provision to Customs of an appropriate site that can house investments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

