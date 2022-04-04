However, cameroon ratified in April 2001 the Abuja Declaration which calls on African States to devote 15% of their national budgets to the health sector each year.

The country of Manouada Disease is a bad student of the Abuja Declaration of 2001. Since its adoption, Cameroon has never, in any year, reached the target of 15%. The finances dedicated to health vary from 3.7% to 7.07% in the general budget of the State. The best performance remains that of 2009 with 7.07% recorded.

But based on successive annual budgets since 2015, these performances have not improved. The best rate in this period is that of 2016 which stood at 5.57%. The lowest level being that of 2022 (3.70%), preceded by that of 2018 (3.86%).

In the standards, the budget allocated to health for the 2022 financial year should be 862.86 billion Francs against 207.240 billion FCFA adopted by the State. The reasons for this underperformance according to the African Constituency Office are due to insufficient political will, weak capacity to mobilize resources and misuse of available funds.

