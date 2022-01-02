Yaoundé-Douala highway: 60 km open to traffic

On 31 December, the Director General of Infrastructure Works of the Ministry of Public Works (Mintp) carried out the technical reception of the first 60 km of the motorway.

The Yaoundé-Bibodi section is now open to traffic. Indeed, a technical reception was made by the Director General of Infrastructure Works of the Ministry of Public Works (Mintp). It was held on December 31 on this 60 km stretch of the Yaoundé-Douala highway.

According to the Mintp, this step consists in assessing the technical quality of the infrastructure. "Once the acceptance has been validated, the infrastructure is now open to traffic with a one-year warranty period. The warranty period also makes it possible to correct construction defects that could be observed in the execution of the work. The final acceptance will therefore be pronounced at the end of the warranty period",, informs the Mintp.



As a reminder, the road infrastructure is 196 km long. The highway is 85% financed by China Eximbank. And, 16% by the State of Cameroon. Its realization is entrusted to the China First Highway Engineering Company (CFHEC). A subsidiary of the conglomerate China Communications Construction Company (CCCC).



In detail, the project is divided into two phases. Phase 1 concerns the Yaoundé-Bibodi section on a 60 km linear. Phase 2 covers the Bibodi-Douala route over a length of 136 km. In addition, the project aims to build a 2×2 lane infrastructure extendable to 2×3 lanes. On a platform with a width of 33.5 meters with emergency stop strips of 3 meters each.