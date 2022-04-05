Health: Manaouda Malachi limits medical evacuations

In front of the deputies on April 4, the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie declares that the technical platform of hospitals in Cameroon meets international standards.

In Cameroon, medical evacuations abroad are ordered by joint decision of the Ministries of Finance and Health. And this, after mandatory advice from the National Health Council. The latter is the supreme advisory body for technical decisions relating to the medico-administrative files of public officials.

According to the Minister of Health, out of more than 1,000 recent requests for medical evacuation, only 10 have been approved. Manaouda Malachi defends this refusal by the quality of our hospitals which suffers from nothing. According to the Minsanté, the country's health facilities are equipped according to international standards, which does not justify people moving for health services.

But how to understand that a country that benefits from a quality hospital technical platform sees its members of the government go to Europe for treatment? The head of this list of medical evacuations is held by the Head of State who is used to being treated in Switzerland. Other government figures, such as the President of the Senate, regularly travel to the same continent for "routine" health visits.

"S.E The President of the Senate travelled to Europe to carry out his traditional health visit. At the time of his departure from Cameroon, he showed no disturbing signs that some languages allude to. He went there like any citizen for his usual medical follow-up. Any other information in circulation is only false.", informed in 2020, a statement by Guy Merlain Ndjike, attached to the office of the president of the Senate.

