Education: threat of a new teachers' strike from 25 April

After the announcement of a "temporary" suspension of the strike, the movement "We have supported too much" (OTS) lists seven demands to be resolved before the start of the third quarter scheduled for April 25, 2022.

In a clarification signed on 31 March, the OTS collective said it had not mandated any representative of the movement to take part in a meeting held on 30 March at the Ministry of Secondary Education. During this working session, Minsec signed an order extending the 2nd quarter by one week in order to organize remedial courses.

But for the members of the collective, "The temporary suspension of the strike was made not to complete the educational programs and intensify the remedial courses. But so that frank negotiations between the Cameroonian government and secondary school teachers can be amplified and continue," OTS said.

The collective of striking teachers has drawn up a list of seven demands that condition their return to the classrooms. These include the implementation of a special status for teachers, the payment of the debt owed to teachers of 181 billion. In addition, they demand the removal of the system of payment 1/3 and 2/3, the automation of advancements and the return to pay of NOSO teachers…

Strike notice

The movement is giving the government until April 24 to find solutions to these claims. To the extent that they are not taken into account, teachers threaten to go on strike again as early as 25 April 2022.

To put an end to the discontent of the "lords" of chalk that began on February 21, the Head of State has instructed measures in favor of teachers. These were deemed "insufficient" by OTS. Of these resolutions, 20,449 teachers paid on 2/3 received their full salaries. In the same vein, another 5,282 received the non-housing premium. However, the government says it is unable to permanently abolish the 2/3 system at least, not so soon.

