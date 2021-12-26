France 24: Dear life in Cameroon, the report that pulls the government out of its hinges

France 24 has made a report that makes a big noise in the mysteries of power. And yet, this reality has been covered by most Cameroonian TV channels. OCamer.com had also devoted a report to it. This intervention of the government shows to what extent the debates on Cameroon in France are worth more than those of the local channels.



In Cameroon, the end of the year holidays are going to be difficult for many families with modest incomes because of the prices of basic necessities that continue to rise, especially because of the health crisis. An inflation that raises fears of a social explosion in a country where 40% of the population lives below the poverty line. The report above by France 24 correspondents Richard B. Onanena and Stephane Noah explain the situation well.

The Yaoundé regime did not like this report from the national channel of its natural ally, France. The high cost of living is a reality lived by the populations.



The report explains the difficulty of eating because of the rise in the prices of basic necessities.

It is bearing a truth of Lapalissade

Shance Lion,a Cameroonian denounced this high cost of living in one of his posts on Facebook.

He explained to President Paul Biya this: "In 2008, a liter of refined oil cost 1000frs, today the same liter costs 1300 or even 1500 francs. The same is true of rice, fish and meat." And then this: "Even mineral water has increased. Mineral water. Something they collect for free at the foot of Mount Cameroon, they increase the price."



René Sadi, the Minister of Communication, denounces this report which biases the socio-economic situation of Cameroon. It indicates 2% as the inflation rate. And believes that "Cameroon can legitimately be considered from this point of view, as one of the most successful countries in the world".Nothing less.