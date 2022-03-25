Hamidou case: Minsec blames Minfopra

The Minister of Secondary Teachers (Minesec) addressed the Secretary General of the Prime Minister's Office. In a correspondence dated March 22, 2022, Pauline Nalova Lyonga clears her ministry in the Hamidou case having spent ten years without a number.

Hamidou, a sports teacher at Beka High School in the North, died on March 8, spent 10 years without pay. Having become the symbol of the "We have endured too much" mood movement, he finally obtains his integration into the public service after the outcry that his case will have created on the web.

To shed light on this case, "research carried out revealed that the ministry (Minsec editor's note) for which I am responsible today had carried out all the tasks assigned to it in terms of processing integration files, in general, and particularly for the Hamidou case", informs Nalova Lyonga.

"The said file deemed good for processing, had then been stacked with many others and sent by slip to the Ministry of the Civil Service and Administrative Reform (MINFOPRA), for competence, on July 13, 2012 according to the information available to the mail service," says the Minsec.

