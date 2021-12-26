Far North: Boko Haram strikes Mora during Christmas

An attack by members of the Islamist sect killed two civilians on the night of December 24-25.

An incursion by Boko Haram members into mora commune in the Far North region left two people dead and one seriously injured. The events took place on the night of December 24 to 25, according to the ActuCameroun website.

According to a member of the local vigilance committee, the jihadists targeted a local trader. After robbing his business, they shot him at point-blank range. In their flight, they shot two other people. One succumbed to his injuries while the other was seriously hit.