Far North: Boko Haram kills one person in Gakara

An incursion by the men of the Islamic sect tonight in the locality of Gakara, caused the death of a civilian.

Considered a city of passage for Boko Haram, Gakara is regularly under the threat of Boko Haram. Located not far from the border with Nigeria, this commune is bruised by the abuses of the jihadist group.

In recent days, several other attacks have been committed on the populations of the Far North region. According to L'œil du Sahel, 5 days ago, a man of the 3rd age died in Toufou 1. On 13 January, two individuals were killed in the locality of Moudoukoua.