Far North: 3 MSF staff abducted in Fotokol

They were kidnapped on the night of 24 February from their home in the town of Fotokol, Far North region.

Armed men appeared at the place of residence of three médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) employees last night in Fotokol. According to the newspaper L'œil du Sahel, a total of five people were captured in this home. They are two security guards and three expatriates (1 Ivorian, 1 Senegalese and 1 Chadian) all working for MSF. For the time being, the identity of the kidnappers has not yet been established.

