Douala: a teacher inflicts a machete correction on his student

The events took place in a primary school called "Kings Nursery and Primary School de Bilonguè" in the third district of Douala.

A video in circulation on social networks is chilling. It shows a teacher torturing a student with a machete and a hammer. The teacher goes further by rubbing pepper on the body of the young student. And forcing him to eat this pungent spice.

According to some sources, the scene took place at the "Kings Nursery and Primary School of Bilonguè", a primary school located in the district of Douala 3rd.

According to a source, the governor of the coastal region has been seized. An investigation is opened to the legion of gendarmerie of the coast to shed light on this act of turtle.