Electrical energy: Eneo announces the construction of 2 solar power plants in Guider and Maroua

The public concessionaire Eneo Cameroon informs of the construction of two solar power plants in the north to compensate for load shedding.

The cities of Guider and Maroua will each have a solar power plant in the coming days. The announcement comes from the electric energy distributor Eneo Cameroon. In addition, three thermal power plants will be installed in Guider, Maroua and Kousseri, with a total capacity of 55 MW.

"In Guider, the thermal power plant and the solar power plant have already been partially commissioned and the first megawatt hours are injected into the system.", informs the company.

For the electricity distributor, this deployment aims to "limit as soon as possible this shared management of load shedding and improve the supply-demand balance in the north".

